Motorway gang rape accused Shafqat makes startling revelations during probe

LAHORE: Startling revelations regarding the motorway gang rape incident emerged on Monday as police probed an accused Shafqat who confessed to his role in the horrific incident, along with an absconding co-accused Abid, that shock the entire nation, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources having knowledge of the investigation process, the accused detailing the entire episode said that the key suspect Abid called him and Bala Mistri to reach Lahore for committing a criminal activity.

“All three of us left to commit a robbery, however, Bala Mistri returned without joining us in the incident,” they said while quoting the accused Shafqat.

They further said that both Shafqat and Abid Ali committed the robbery and raped the woman at the Lahore motorway.

Narrating the horrific incident, the accused told investigators that they were intoxicated at the time of the incident and initially planned to commit a robbery. Abid smashed the glasses of the vehicle and injured his hand in the process, he said adding that after looting the victim they decided to sexually assault her.

“We decided to bring her off-road and after stiff resistance, took away her children to the nearby bushes to drag the woman there.” “The woman then followed us,” he said adding that they raped the woman in the bushes.

He said that they have committed various criminal activities at the same spot and used to block vehicles’ passage using stones and wood pieces.

Shafqat in his statement to police said that they spent the next day after the motorway gang-rape incident in the Qila Sattar Shah area of Sheikhupura district. “The next day, I went to Dipalpur while Abid went to meet his father in Manga Mandi.”

“We made a contact last time three days ago,” he confessed.

Since it was not their first such criminal activity, Shafqat told the investigators during the probe that they also tried to sexually assault a woman during a robbery bid in Sheikhupura, however, the rape attempt was foiled after police reached the incident site.

