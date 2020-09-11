LAHORE: Police on Friday remained confused amid differing accounts of the Lahore motorway gang rape incident from the complainant and the Dolphin Force cop, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the police have yet to ascertain as to who reached the incident site initially as FIR in the case claimed that the complainant Sardar Shahzad and Junaid reached the link road where the woman was gang-raped at first.

However, the Dolphin Force’s cop shared an entirely conflicting account of the incident as he claimed that they were the first to approach the woman. “Dolphin Force’s personnel brought the woman to her car from the bushes,” he narrated the incident.

Meanwhile, it emerged that the woman provided a fake name and national identity card (NIC) number in the medical examination report while the complainant also provided his wrong address besides also switching off his cell phone soon after the registration of the case.

He also expressed his ignorance regarding the case before switching his mobile phone off.

Meanwhile, the police have found some of the valuables looted from a woman after she was gang-raped on the outskirts of Lahore.

Read More: Five-member committee formed to investigate Lahore motorway rape case

According to the police, the victim woman’s gold ring and wrist were found in the fields where she was taken by two unidentified men along with her children at gunpoint and was raped. The attackers had taken Rs100,000 cash and other valuables of the victim with them while fleeing.

The police have completed the geofencing of three places and searched villages lying within a five kilometers radius of the crime scene. At least 14 people have been arrested in the rape case, according to sources.

