Police find motorway gang-rape victim’s valuables

LAHORE: Police have found some of the valuables looted from a woman after she was gang-raped on the outskirts of Lahore, reported ARY News.

The woman, a resident of Lahore’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA), was on her way along with her children from Lahore to Gujranwala via M-II when she was waylaid and gang-raped in the Gujjarpura area.

According to the police, the victim woman’s gold ring and wrist were found in the fields where she was taken by two unidentified men along with her children at gunpoint and was raped. The attackers had taken Rs100,000 cash and other valuables of the victim with them while fleeing.

The police have completed geofencing of three places and searched villages lying within five kilometers radius of the crime scene. At least 14 people have been arrested in the rape case, according to sources.

Talking to journalists on Thursday evening, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IG) Inam Ghani had said that the police had identified the village of the suspects and claimed that they would apprehend the culprits soon.

He said that they identified the village during the geofencing of the area to detect the rape suspects. The IG said that 26 teams of police have cordoned off Karol village.

