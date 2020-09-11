Motorway gang-rape: First cop at crime site shares harrowing account

LAHORE: A harrowing account has emerged of a Dolphin Force constable, one of the first personnel who reached the crime site of the motorway gang-rape incident.

A woman was on her way along with her children from Lahore to Gujranwala via M-II when she was waylaid and gang-raped on the outskirts of the provincial capital in the early hours of Wednesday.

Describing what he saw as he along with other personnel reached the scene, Ali Abbas said they received a phone call on police helpline 15 at 2:49 am, after which they rushed to the spot where they saw a car with broken window glass. There was no one inside the vehicle, he added.

“I switched on a torch to look for the person who called the police and spotted a child’s shoe,” he recounted, adding they grew suspicious on finding another shoe lying in the roadside fields and fired gunshots in the air but couldn’t see anything due to pitch-black night.

After aerial firing, they walked towards bushes and heard the voice of a woman calling them for assistance, Abbas said. The woman and her children had huddled up close to each other, he added.

