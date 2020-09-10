Lahore motorway gang-rape: Eye-witness regrets for not taking timely action  

LAHORE: An eye-witness of the Lahore motorway gang-rape incident on Thursday said that he witnessed the assault from a man on the link road and informed police on 15 regarding the incident, ARY NEWS reported.

Narrating the entire episode, Khalid Masood said that he was coming towards the link-road after dropping his maternal uncle when he saw a man and a woman near a vehicle.

“The man was holding the woman with her shoulders and slapped her as I passed by their side,” he said adding that he immediately informed police on the emergency 15 number at 2:45 AM regarding the incident.

Khalid Masood said that he even informed the police that the area usually remains deserted at the spot. “I apprised them that it looked as if she came on the road to seek help but the man dragged her back,” he said adding that he went to his home after providing information to the police.

It was beyond regret for me when I came to know regarding the incident the next day, the eye witness said adding that the incident occurred on a link road connecting Lahore Motorway.

Earlier in the day, police claimed to have identified the village of the suspects involved in the gang rape of a woman before her children at Lahore motorway crime.

Talking to journalists, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IG) Inam Ghani said that the police have identified the village of the suspects and claimed that they will apprehend the culprits soon.

He said that they identified the village during the geofencing of the area to detect the rape suspects. The IG said that 26 teams of police have cordoned off Karol village.

