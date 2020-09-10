Police find major clue in Lahore motorway rape case

LAHORE: In a major development in Lahore motorway rape case, police on Thursday claimed to have identified the village of the suspects involved in the heinous crime, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IG) Inam Ghani said that the police have identified the village of the suspects and claimed that they will apprehend the culprits soon.

He said that they identified the village during the geofencing of the area to detect the rape suspects. The IG said that 26 teams of police have cordoned off Karol village.

Meanwhile, Lahore CCPO claimed that they will apprehend the suspects within 48 hours.

Sources said that the police have completed geofencing of three places and searched villages lying within five kilometers radius of the crime scene. At least 14 people have been arrested in the rape case, the sources added.

Read More: ‘LEAs given task by PM to arrest culprits behind rape incidents’

Earlier today, Federal Minister for Water Resources and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker in the National Assembly, Faisal Vawda, had met Prime Minister Imran Khan where he had raised the rape incidents of a minor girl, Marwah, in Karachi and a mother of two children in Lahore.

Faisal Vawda had said in a statement that PM Imran Khan had taken notice of the rape incidents took place in Karachi and Lahore. He had said that such incidents were shameful for the civilised socities and tasked law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to immediately arrest the culprits.

Comments

comments