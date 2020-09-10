LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Omar Sheikh on Thursday suspended two station house officers (SHO) over using ‘delaying tactic’ in lodging the first information report (FIR) of the motorway rape incident, ARY News reported.

According to the details, SHOs of Millat Park Police Station and Mustafa Abad Police Station have been removed from their posts.

The SHOs are directed to report to the CCPO office. Meanwhile, the DIG office issued a notification about their removal from the posts. Both the aforesaid police stations are now without a house officer, said sources.

Earlier today, a major development in Lahore motorway rape case had transpired wherein the police had claimed to have identified the village of the suspects involved in the heinous crime.

Talking to journalists, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IG) Inam Ghani had said that the police had identified the village of the suspects and claimed that they would apprehend the culprits soon.

He had said that they identified the village during the geofencing of the area to detect the rape suspects. The IG had said that 26 teams of police had cordoned off Karol village.

Meanwhile, Lahore CCPO had claimed that they would apprehend the suspects within 48 hours.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda had met Prime Minister Imran Khan where he had claimed to have raised the rape incidents of a minor girl, Marwah, in Karachi and a mother of two children in Lahore.

Faisal Vawda had tweeted that PM Imran Khan had taken notice of the rape incidents took place in Karachi and Lahore. He had said that such incidents were shameful for the civilised societies and tasked law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to immediately arrest the culprits.

