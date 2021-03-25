Motorway gang-rape convicts file appeal against ATC verdict

LAHORE: Both the convicts of the motorway gang-rape case moved on Thursday appeals against their conviction in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Abid Malhi and Shafqat Bagga through their appeals challenged an anti-terrorism court’s (ATC) March 20 verdict that handed them death sentence, life imprisonment and fines.

The appellants requested the high court to set aside the ATC verdict and order their release.

The anti-terrorism court had sentenced Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali to death over their involvement in the motorway gang rape case. The convicts, which were imprisoned at Camp Jail Ferozpur Road, have been transferred to Kot Lakhpat Jail of Lahore for execution of the sentence.

The verdict was announced by the ATC judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta two days ago.

Besides announcing the death sentence for both the convicts, the judge had also sentenced them to life imprisonment for 14 years each and imposing Rs50,000 fine on each of them in separate cases.

