Gujjarpura: Punjab police have confirmed that it has apprehended a woman residing in the alleged house of Lahore Motorway gang-rape case suspect Abid Ali, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to new development in Motorway gang-rape case, the Factory Area police in their search operation across the prime suspect’s residential area, have detained a woman, who according to the police was inside Ali’s alleged house.

The police have also detained two men upon a doubt and have brought them to Lahore for investigation.

The sources have confirmed the police operation is still underway while the police have said that only after interrogation from the detained persons will the new details divulge.

Moreover, the Punjab Police have tweeted the prime suspects’ images and announced a bounty of Rs2.5 million against the credible information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Earlier in the day the police also delved into prime suspect’s previous criminal record. Suspect Abid Ali, whose DNA matched the samples recovered by the gang-rape victim in appalling Lahore Motorway incident, has previously been booked in eight crimes by Punjab police.

The 27-year-old Ali, who is still at large with his crime partner Waqarul Hasan Shah, has already been booked in two cases of robbery and rape. His remaining six cases include theft, breaking in among other crimes.

Earlier today, the prime suspect in Lahore’s motorway gang-rape case was identified as 27-year-old Abid Ali s/o Akbar Ali whose DNA sample matched with evidence collected from the victim.

