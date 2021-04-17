HYDERABAD: After instructions from the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) banning inter-city public transportation on Saturdays and Sundays due to the rising incidence of Covid cases in the country, the motorway police have Saturday launched a crackdown against transporters violating the restrictions, ARY News reported.

The authorities on M-9 Karachi to Hyderabad Motorway move against the transporters still engaged in business despite the ban and have hiked the personnel deputed to beats on M9.

So far 49 public buses have been returned from the toll plaza that were transporting passengers from Hyderabad set out for Karachi, Police.

READ: Experts Group advises more tests at airports and quarantine centres

Separately to report today amid the soaring rate of coronavirus cases in Punjab, the Corona Experts Advisory Group (CEAG) has submitted recommendations to authorities to stop the spread of the virus.

The British and South African variants of the virus are the main cause of the spike in virus cases, according to the expert group.

The group made some vital recommendations to the government including making the quarantine centres operational again.

Comments

comments