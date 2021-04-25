M9 police turn away buses from toll plaza amid Covid-led weekly ban

KARACHI: As the weekend ban on inter-provincial public transport continues amid the menace of the third Covid wave, the M9 Motorway authorities have launched a crackdown against transporters that violate the ban and attempt to come through into the cities, ARY News reported.

According to the details on the matter, the Motorway Police on M9 beats confirmed additional posting of personnel to ensure no transporters violate the ban.

So far at least 28 public buses have been returned from toll plazas after they were denied entry into Karachi and Hyderabad, said the authorities.

READ ALSO: Smart lockdown imposed in various Hyderabad localities amid rising coronavirus positivity ratio

Separately today from Sindh, the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar imposed a smart lockdown in more localities of the city after they reported a spike in Covid-19 positive cases as part of the third and deadlier wave of the coronavirus.

A notification has been issued regarding the imposition of smart lockdown in 11 Union Councils of the Hyderabad district from April 25 to May 5.

The neighborhoods where smart lockdowns have been imposed include two UCs of Latifabad, five UCs of Qasimabad, and one union council Hyderabad rural tehsil.

