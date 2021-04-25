HYDERABAD: The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Fuad Ghaffar, imposed a smart lockdown in more localities of the city after they reported a spike in Covid-19 positive cases as part of the third and deadlier wave of the coronavirus.

A notification has been issued regarding the imposition of smart lockdown in 11 Union Councils of the Hyderabad district from April 25 to May 5.

The neighbourhoods where smart lockdowns have been imposed include two UCs of Latifabad, five UCs of Qasimabad, and one union council Hyderabad rural tehsil.

The streets and houses identified as Covid-19 hotspots in these areas will remain sealed for a period of 11 days.

Visited different areas where smart lockdown has been imposed. Please wear masks and maintain social distancing as this is the only way to keep our selves and our families safe from Covid-19.

According to the notification, all persons have to wear face masks who are entering or leaving the specific areas, whereas, unnecessary movement of the people has also been banned.

All business and industrial activities will remain suspended in these areas, while the pillion riding has been banned.

All kinds of family gatherings will be banned in the said areas and the coronavirus-positive persons will be quarantined in their homes.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases has recorded at 24 pc in Hyderabad, the statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated.

