Motorway police return lost valuables to passenger

LAHORE: Motorway police on Thursday set an example after it returned lost valuables to the passenger who mistakenly leftover them in the bus, she was travelling in, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Motorway police got information of lost valuables including cash, gold ornaments and mobile phone in a passenger bus near Khanewal.

The patrolling officer reached the spot and took the valuables in his possession after checking. Later, the cash, gold ornaments and mobile phone were handed over to the woman, said spokesperson Motorway police.

Earlier, on November 15, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had returned bag containing Rs1.8 million cash to its owner, who had forgotten it in the arrival lounge of Lahore Airport.

As per details, Dr Nadira was traveling from Madina to Lahore on Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) flight PK-757 when she forgot her bag at the arrival lounger of Lahore airport.

Shahid, a civil aviation official, found the bag and deposited it in CAA’s Lost and Found Departures department.

Later, the Chief Operating Officer (CEO) Lahore airport, Nazeer Ahmed Khan formally handed it over to the real owner after carrying out necessary procedures.

