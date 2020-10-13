LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday sent Abid Malhi, the prime suspect in the motorway gang rape case, to jail on 14-judicial remand.

Police produced the suspect before the court amid tight security. SP CIA Asim Iftikhar submitted an initial report regarding the arrest of the suspect to the court.

The prime suspect Abid Malhi has made startling revelations regarding the motorway gang rape incident during the police probe.

The accused during the investigation told police that he along with another prime suspect, Shafqat, reached Lahore on September 9 from Koral village for committing a criminal activity.

“The car’s flashing indicators had caught our attention and we moved towards link road,” Abid told police during probe and added that upon seeing a woman inside a car, he first told her to come out.

“We decided to bring her off-road and after stiff resistance, took away her children to the nearby bushes to drag the woman there.” “The woman then followed us,” he said adding that they raped the woman in the bushes and looted her.

Narrating the horrific incident, Malhi told investigators that he had spent a month travelling through various cities in Punjab using public transport while wearing a mask.

“After committing a crime, I fled to Nankana Sahib first and from there went to Bahawalpur by wearing a mask to evade arrest,” the suspect revealed during the probe.

Abid Malhi said that police succeeded in arresting him when he contacted his wife for money.

Police had on Monday announced to have arrested Abid Malhi from Faisalabad, after 33 days of manhunt.

On September 9, the woman along with her children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel when she was forcefully brought out of the car at gunpoint and gang-raped in Gujjarpura area on the outskirts of the provincial.

The Punjab police arrested Abid Malhi during a raid at Manga Mandi, some 111 kilometers away from Faisalabad. Sources had said the police initially conducted a raid at Tandlianwala Tehsil of Faisalabad to arrest the key suspect but he managed to escape moments before the police party reached there.

Later, acting on information about the presence of Malhi at his relative’s house in Manga Mandi, the police conducted a raid at the house and finally apprehend him.

