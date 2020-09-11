LAHORE: Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) lab confirmed on Friday that it ran out of chemicals to run forensic tests in the case of a woman sexually assaulted on Lahore Motorway link road, ARY News reported.

“Finance Ministry has did not approve funds for the lab”, said Director General PFSA, to which the Punjab chief minister took immediate notice and directed that the ministry dispatch funds to the forensic lab instantly.

Later the ministry claimed it has approved Rs50.4 million for the lab.

It is pertinent to note that the Punjab government has constituted a high-level committee to investigate the Lahore Motorway rape case today.

Read: Five-member committee formed to investigate Lahore motorway rape case

A notification was issued regarding the constitution of a five-member investigation committee.

The committee will be headed by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat while additional chief secretary Home Department, the additional IG special branch, DIG investigation Punjab and the DG Forensic Science Agency will be the other members.

The committee has been tasked to complete the investigation within three days and submit the recommendations to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Read more: Motorway rape case: Lahore CCPO suspends two SHOs

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Omar Sheikh on Thursday had suspended two station house officers (SHO) over using ‘delaying tactic’ in lodging the first information report (FIR) of the motorway rape incident.

On the there hand, a major development in the case had transpired wherein the police had claimed to have identified the village of the suspects involved in the heinous crime.

