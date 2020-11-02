Motorway rape suspect complains of being denied meeting with family

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted physical remand of Abid Malhi, one of the two key suspects in the Lahore-Sialkot motorway gang-rape case for 15 days.

Jail authorities produced the suspect before the court as it resumed hearing.

During the hearing, he complained to the ATC judge that he was not being allowed to meet his wife and children inside jail. The court directed the authorities concerned to allow the suspect to meet his family members.

On October 28, the Anti-Terrorism Court had extended physical remand of Shafqat, the other suspect in the motorway gang rape case.

Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta had directed the investigation officer (IO) of the case to produce the suspect before it on expiry of his remand along with a report detailing progress thus far made in investigation against him.

The IO requested a 15-day extension in his remand, stating that his custody is required for further investigation as looted cash and other valuables are yet to be recovered from him.

The police officer informed the court that a wooden shaft that was used to smash a window glass of the car of the rape survivor has been recovered from Shafqat.

On September 9, a woman along with her children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel when she was forcefully brought out of the car at gunpoint and gang-raped in Gujjarpura area on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

