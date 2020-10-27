Identity parade of Lahore motorway gang rape suspect Abid Malhi held

LAHORE: The process of the identity parade of a prime suspect in the Lahore motorway gang rape case, Abid Malhi, was completed on Tuesday, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to the prison sources, the trial of the motorway gang rape case was held at an anti-terrorism court (ATC) today, where the prison officials presented the warrant of the prime accused before the court.

The ATC directed the officials to present him again on November 02 after completion of his identity parade process.

The sources claimed that they carried out the identity parade of Abid Malhi as the process for the other accused Shafqat Ali has already been completed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab police on October 12 arrested Abid Malhi, the main suspect in the Lahore motorway gang-rape case by conducting a raid at Manga Mandi, some 111 kilometers away from Faisalabad, after a long hunt.

The police conduct a raid at Tandlianwala Tehsil of Faisalabad to arrest the key suspect in the motorway rape case but Malhi managed to escape from the scene moments before the police party reached there.

Later, acting on the information about the presence of Malhi at his relative’s house in Manga Mandi, the police conducted a raid at the house and apprehend the prime suspect in the motorway rape case.

Motorway rape case

On September 9, a woman along with her children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel when she was forcefully brought out of the car at gunpoint and gang-raped in Gujjarpura area on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

