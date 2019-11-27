Normally cartoon mouse characters Jerry and Stuart Little were seen behaving like human beings.

So can mice do all this in real life? Can they learn something from us?

Games gone a bit flat, here’s a rat having a shower 😂🐀🚿 pic.twitter.com/BIp0v4tBqQ — Shite Sports News (@ShiteSportsNews) January 28, 2018

A viral video shows it is possible to a certain extent.

The video posted online shows a mouse taking a soapy shower just like all of us, only better. The rodent, which is deemed as a rat, is not a rat but a pacarana, a different type of brown rodent from South America.

In the video, it is seen rubbing soap all over its body using its tiny hand as if it’s the most natural state. The video which comes from Peru is worrying animal activists around the world about what humans are making these animals do.

