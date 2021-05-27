PAKPATTAN: A court on Thursday approved two-day physical remand of PML-N MPA Mian Naveed Ali in a case pertaining to allegedly manhandling and kidnapping an assistant commissioner in Pakpattan.

Police produced the lawmaker before the court and requested that his custody be handed over to them for investigation.

Granting their request, the court remanded him in police custody for two days and directed the police to present him on completion of his physical remand.

A large number of PML-N workers reached the court and staged a protest against his arrest.

He was arrested on May 26 after the Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed his bail petition. Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry of the high court dismissed the lawmaker’s bail after the court was informed that the MPA was not cooperating in investigation into the case.

A report was presented to the court stating that the PML-N MPA was asked to appear before the investigation officer of the case but he didn’t turn up.

Last year in November, the police registered an FIR against Mian Naveed Ali, his father Mian Ahmed Ali and others for allegedly abusing and kidnapping Assistant Commissioner Khawar Bashir.

The cases 743/20 was registered under sections 365, 382, 506, 353 and 186 of PPC on the complaint of the AC.

Mian Naveed allegedly abused and manhandled the AC after he raided a marquee on a complaint about violation and served Rs50,000 fine notice on its owner and collected the amount.

