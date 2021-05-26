LAHORE: PML-N MNA Mian Naveed Ali was arrested on Wednesday after the Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed his bail petition in a case pertaining to allegedly manhandling and kidnapping an assistant commissioner in Pakpattan.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry of the high court dismissed the lawmaker’s bail after the court was informed that the MPA was not cooperating in investigation into the case.

A report was presented to the court stating that the PML-N MPA was asked to appear before the investigation officer of the case but he didn’t turn up.

Also Read: Punjab MPA booked on CM Usman Buzdar’s order

Police arrested Mian Naveed Ali the moment he stepped out of the courtroom.

Last year in November, the police registered an FIR against Mian Naveed Ali, his father Mian Ahmed Ali and others for allegedly abusing and kidnapping Assistant Commissioner Khawar Bashir.

The cases 743/20 was registered under sections 365, 382, 506, 353 and 186 of PPC on the complaint of the AC.

Mian Naveed allegedly abused and manhandled the AC after he raided a marquee on a complaint about violation and served Rs50,000 fine notice on its owner and collected the amount.

Comments

comments