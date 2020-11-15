LAHORE: Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Mian Naveed was on Sunday booked over beating up the assistant commissioner of Pakpattan after Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident, ARY NEWS reported.

The FIR was registered against PML-N MPA under charges of interfering in government duty, abduction of the government employees, and torture.

The MPA was booked in the case over manhandling the assistant commissioner Pakpattan, after the latter sought an implementation upon the one-dish rule being enforced in the province.

Responding to the matter through his Twitter account, CM Punjab Usman Buzdar said that they would not tolerate torture and threats hurled at the government employee during official duty.

“Law will be implemented across the board and we will implement upon the one-dish rule across the province,” he said.

Usman Buzdar lauded the assistant commissioner and said that officials who perform their duties courageously are a source of pride for them.

No one, irrespective of the power possessed by him, could get away with the punishment after taking the law into the hand, he said adding that they would not tolerate any ill-treatment against their field officers.

Read More: CM Punjab Usman Buzdar removes Burewala AC for assaulting security guard

This is not the first time that political activists and leaders have manhandled the government or security officials.

In one such case recently, personnel of Punjab Elite Force was allegedly manhandled during Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers’ convention in Muzaffargarh.

The policeman was dragged by the PML-N workers during the convention. The DSP deputed at the site intervented and saved the Elite Force personnel from the PML-N workers.

