PML-N workers torture policeman in Muzaffargarh

pml-n torture policeman

MUZAFFARGARH: A personnel of Punjab Elite Force allegedly manhandled during Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers’ convention in Muzaffargarh, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a video available with ARY News, the policeman can be seen being allegedly tortured by the former PML-N lawmaker and organiser of the convention Hammad Nawaz at the stairs of the stage.

The policeman was dragged by the PML-N workers during the convention. The DSP deputed at the site intervented and saved the Elite Force personnel from the PML-N workers.

Read more: PTI condemns attack on journalists by PML-N workers in Lahore

Sources within PML-N alleged that the policeman was misbehaving with the guests and MPAs coming to the workers’ convention of the party.

