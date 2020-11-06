MUZAFFARGARH: A personnel of Punjab Elite Force allegedly manhandled during Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers’ convention in Muzaffargarh, ARY News reported on Friday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In a video available with ARY News, the policeman can be seen being allegedly tortured by the former PML-N lawmaker and organiser of the convention Hammad Nawaz at the stairs of the stage.

The policeman was dragged by the PML-N workers during the convention. The DSP deputed at the site intervented and saved the Elite Force personnel from the PML-N workers.

Read more: PTI condemns attack on journalists by PML-N workers in Lahore

Sources within PML-N alleged that the policeman was misbehaving with the guests and MPAs coming to the workers’ convention of the party.

Comments

comments