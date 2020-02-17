Case registered into Killing of MPA Shahnaz Ansari

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE: The police have registered case into murder of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmaker Shahnaz Ansari, who was shot dead over land dispute on Saturday, ARY News reported on Monday.

The case has been registered at Darya Khan Mari police station on the complaint of Ansari’s brother Ali Raza. Waqar, the brother of Ansari’s brother-in-law and UC Chairman have been nominated into the case.

Shahnaz Ansari’s husband Hameed Ansari said the police denied to provide security despite numerous request over life threats.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is reaching Naushero Feroze today to condole the death of his party MPA.

Read more: PPP MPA Shahnaz Ansari laid to rest in Naushahro Feroze

The 50-year old PPP leader was shot dead in Naushahro Feroze on Saturday over an alleged property dispute. The incident took place when PPP leader was attending Chehlum of her brother-in-law in Naushahro Feroze.

The police had said that she was attacked over differences in a matter related to land ownership in Noshero Feroz.

Political career

Ansari was born on 10 January 1970 in Naushahro Feroze. She earned the degree of Bachelor of Arts from the Shah Abdul Latif University.

She was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Sindh as a candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on a reserved seat for women in 2013 election. The PPP leader was re-elected to the Provincial Assembly of Sindh on a reserved seat for women in 2018 elections.

Comments

comments