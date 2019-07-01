Meeting of MPAs with PM is revolt against PML-N leadership: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan termed the meeting of PML-N MPAs with PM Imran Khan a ‘revolt’ against the leadership of former ruling party.

In a tweet on Monday, she said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah has accepted the emergence of rebellion within his party, which is a proof of evident cracks in the PML-N.

“The meeting of Punjab assembly members with the prime minister is the revolt against the dictatorial mindset of the N-League leadership.”

رانا ثناءاللہ کا اپنی صفوں میں بغاوت کا اعتراف ن لیگ کے سیاسی مورچے میں واضح شگاف کا ثبوت ہے۔پنجاب سے تعلق رکھنے والے اراکین اسمبلی کی وزیراعظم سے ملاقات ن لیگی قیادت کی آمرانہ سوچ، شاہانہ مزاج اور سیاسی لمیٹڈ کمپنی کے خلاف بغاوت ہے۔ یہ ارکان موروثی غلامی کے لئے تیار نہیں۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 1, 2019

She further wrote, “Neither the N-League has a narrative nor a leadership.”

ن لیگ کے پاس نہ تو کوئی بیانیہ ہے اور نہ ہی قیادت۔جمہوریت اور آئین کی بالادستی کا رونا رونے والوں کے منہ سے سے مڈٹرم انتخابات کی بات کون سی جمہوریت ہے؟ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 1, 2019

Awan questioned the constitutional and democratic norms of the PML-N, saying “what kind of democracy is this to talk about mid-term elections?”

Yesterday, the disgruntled PML-N lawmakers from Punjab Assembly had met Prime Minister Imran Khan at Banigala.

According to sources, the meeting of PML-N lawmakers with PM Imran has confirmed the reports of a forward bloc and grouping within the party.

Read more: 15 PML-N lawmakers meet PM Imran at Bani Gala, confirms Naeemul Haque

The lawmakers are reportedly not satisfied with the attitude of Sharif family and have expressed confidence in the leadership of PM Imran and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

