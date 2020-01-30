MQM-P will not join cabinet till grievances addressed: Amir Khan

KARACHI: Refuting the media reports about rejoining the federal cabinet, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Amir Khan has categorically said that his party will not change its decision till all their grievances are addressed, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Amir Khan said that they do not need ministries, adding that the most important issue for them is the resolution of issues being faced by the urban areas of the province.

He said that they will not join the federal cabinet until the acceptance of their demands.

Earlier on January 24, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had said that the Centre had promised funds with them for the urban areas of the Sindh province and any future decision would be taken after receiving them.

Sources within the party had revealed this after a meeting between the MQM-P and federal government delegations.

“We are assured from the government delegation of receiving the funds soon and any future course of action will be devised after this process,” they had said adding that their meeting was held in a good environment and they await progress on their demands.

“We are currently neither taking back our resignation from the federal cabinet nor joining it,” the MQM-P sources had said.

