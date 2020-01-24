MQM-P to mull over joining cabinet after receiving federal funds: Sources

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday said that the Centre has promised funds with them for the urban areas of the Sindh province and any future decision would be taken after receiving them, ARY NEWS reported.

Sources within the party revealed this after a meeting between the MQM-P and federal government delegations.

They said that currently, the most important issue for them is resolution of issues faced by the urban areas of the province rather than their rejoining of the federal cabinet.

“We are assured from the government delegation of receiving the funds soon and any future course of action will be devised after this process,” they said adding that their meeting was held in a good environment and they await progress on their demands.

We are currently neither taking back our resignation from the federal cabinet nor joining it, the MQM-P sources said.

On January 12, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced he is resigning as Federal Minister for Information Technology.

Speaking at a press conference, he said his being a member of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet served no useful purpose as there has been no progress towards the removal of their reservations concerning the issues confronting the port city.

Siddiqui, however, said his party would not withdraw support for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“We are not withdrawing our support,” he assured, adding his holding the portfolio of the federal minister was raising a lot of questions. He said his party intends to fulfill the promise it had made to the PTI.

