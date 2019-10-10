MQM founder charged by UK police under terrorism act; granted conditional bail

LONDON: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has been charged by Metropolitan Police over provoking people to spread violence through his hate speech in August 2016 from London, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The MQM founder was charged by the Metropolitan Police under terrorism act upon his arrival at Southwark police station today.

Altaf Hussain was produced before District Judge Emma Arbuthnot, Chief Magistrate at Westminster Court, where he was granted conditional bail.

The conditions are:

A ban on making speeches to the media. Must remain at the residence between midnight and 9:am. Passport to remain in custody.

It may be noted here that Hussain has appeared at the police station for the third time over the charges of hate speech which he had delivered from London to a rally in Karachi. The inciting speech had led to an attack on ARY News’ office in the metropolis.

Earlier on September 12, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain had been called again for questioning in relation to the incitement speech.

The MQM founder’s questioning continued at the Southwark police station, where he was accompanied by his British lawyer. UK police confirmed that Altaf Hussain opted for his right to ‘no comment’ and did not answer questions by the detectives.

Read More: MQM founder released on bail

It is pertinent to note here that MQM founder is currently leading the party’s politically defunct London chapter.

Lahore High Court had already banned media coverage of his speeches in the year 2015 while his own party distanced itself from him and his statements after his August 22, 2016 speech in which he raised anti-state slogans and provoked workers to attack media organisations’ offices in Karachi.

Comments

comments