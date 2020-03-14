MQM-P hints at besieging Sindh CM House

KARACHI: Accusing Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) of violating merit, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQP-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Saturday said that institutions have been handed over to incompetent and corrupt people in the name of merit, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Maqbool Siddiqui said that SPSC is the most corrupt institution in the province. He maintained that officials in SPSC had been appointed on political basis.

Recently, over 75 police officer were transferred to Karachi from Larkana to recruit more police officers in interior Sindh, the MQM convener added.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led Sindh government compelling them to take to the street, he said and added that they will besiege Sindh CM House if they allowed by the Rabita Committee.

Read More: ‘Sindh govt is neither working nor letting us work’: Karachi mayor

Last year on June 21, Mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar had said that Sindh government was neither working nor letting them work.

Talking to journalists during his visit to Lines Area, Wasim Akhtar had said that the whole city was going through agony due to the poor performance of the provincial government.

He had alleged that the Sindh government was deliberately creating problems for the people in Karachi and added that water crisis and prolonged power breakdowns were the major issues of the city. The mayor had said that the provincial government had assumed control of the all the departments of public service.

