‘MQM-L target killer’ killed after exchange of fire with CTD in Karachi

KARACHI: After an exchange of fire with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials in Karachi, an alleged target killer of Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L), Azam alias Ganja was killed in the Bagh Korangi area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The CTD’s raiding team killed the ‘MQM-L target killer’ in an encounter in Karachi’s Bagh Korangi area, whereas, his accomplice managed to flee from the location. Azam ‘Ganja’ was allegedly a close aide of notorious criminal Junaid aka Bulldog and a key member of the target killers’ team of the political party’s Korangi sector, according to CTD spokesperson.

Read: CTD requests sharing JIT report of ‘MQM-L terrorist’ with Belgium

The deceased man was allegedly involved in various criminal cases. The spokesperson said that Azam committed murders over the directives of unit and sector between 2012 and 2013 as he killed a person near a police check post in Tasveer Mahal and targeted an activist of MQM Haqiqi Farooq in Landhi.

Over the directives of the sector in-charge, Azam Ganja killed a worker of his own political party in Korangi.

Two cases against the deceased target killer were registered with the CTD and he was declared proclaimed offender by the court.

According to CTD, a pistol was recovered from his possession which was sent for forensic examination.

Comments

comments