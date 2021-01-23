Target killers say ‘killed cop after he dares to stop us for snap-checking’

KARACHI: The target killers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L) revealed that they killed a police official Khalid after he dares stopped him for snap-checking in Ramazan and took them to the police station, ARY News reported on Saturday.

During the interrogation, the target killers made revelations about the killing of the policeman. The video statement of the MQM-L target killers was obtained by ARY News.

They said that Khalid had dared to stop them in Ramazan and took them to the police station.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One of the assassins, Nabeel, went furious over the policeman’s action and soon he found a chance to take the revenge from Khalid. A target killer, Zahid, detailed that he along with three other friends were near to finish their pre-dawn meal (sehri) during Ramadan month at a Joharabad hotel when the cop had arrived there.

He said that Nabeel and others had chased Khalid when he left from the hotel and later shot several bullets on him on a double road. Nadeem, Waseem and Nabeel had used the same bike to chase and shoot the cop.

Read: CTD arrest five MQM-London target killers

Another accused, Waseem, said that they fled from the crime scene along with the SMG rifle of the slain cop and he kept the weapon for around 1.5 months with him before returning it to Nabeel’s brother Irfan.

The widow of the slain cop had claimed that Khalid had been subjected to inhumane torture before being killed by firing a bullet on his chest.

Two MQM-L target killers had been arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on January 21 over their involvement in the assassination of a cop Khalid Ahmed on Joharabad’s Baijaan Chowk in Karachi besides taking his SMG gun.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) CTD Omar Shahid Hamid had said that Zahid and Waseem were wanted in more than 30 incidents of street crimes. A case had been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

Comments

comments