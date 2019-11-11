KARACHI: A hitman affiliated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-London) has been shot dead in South Africa, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to sources, Qamar Tedy, one of the close aides of MQM-London chief was the mastermind in terrorist activities in Karachi and added that more than 20 cases were registered against him in Karachi.

Tedy was hit with 4 to 5 bullets by the unidentified armed attack in South Africa.

Back in September 2010, MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq was killed in an attack, when he was on his way home from work in Green Lane, outside his London home.

Read more: Police arrest MQM-London shooter after encounter in Karachi

The Metropolitan Police said they were called on the complaint of a “serious assault” in Green Lane, Edgware, where they found Farooq, who had suffered multiple stab wounds and head injuries.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, Farooq was pronounced dead. An autopsy determined the cause of death as being head trauma and stab wounds to the neck. The suspects fled the scene leaving behind a 14 cm (5 in) knife and a house brick used to commit the crime.

