Police arrest MQM-London shooter after encounter in Karachi

KARACHI: The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a shooter of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) after meeting an encounter in area of Joharabad, Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Karachi Arif Aslam Rao, the apprehended shooter of MQM-London group was wanted to the police in many heinous crimes.

“The shooter, who was held by the police after a shootout, had killed three people along with his companions in 2010 and was also involved in opening fire at the police party in 2013,” the SSP central said.

A hand grenade, TT pistol and the five rounds were recovered from the custody of arrested target killer.

The city’s police in a separate action on Tuesday (December 25) had arrested two shooters of MQM-L from New Karachi, and confiscated two Kalashinkov, hand grenades from their custody.

Briefing the media about the police’s action, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Arif Aslam, had said that the New Karachi police in a raid, arrested two target killers belonging to the MQM-London fraction.

“The target killers identified as Kashif alias Kala and Asif a.k.a. Metha were involved in killing of 15 persons and other law-breaking activities,” said SSP central.

Kashif gunned down 13 people, while Asif had shot dead 2 persons in year 2011-12, the SSP central continued.

Furthermore, Asif was also involved in firing over Jeay Sindh rally and other heinous crimes.

