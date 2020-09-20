MQM-P announces ‘Karachi March’ from September 24

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday announced to launch ‘Karachi March’ from 24th of September to put pressure on Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led Sindh government to solve the problems being faced by the people in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that his party has decided to initiate a march against the ‘biased’ policies of the PPP-led Sindh government.

He said that the provincial government was deliberately destroying Karachi and other cities of the province. The MQM-P leader underscored the need of new provinces in the country. He urged the people to participate in the protest for their right to rule.

Read More: Sindh govt has always neglected urban areas: Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

Earlier on July 2, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had criticised the Sindh government and said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led government always neglected the urban areas.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui made the statement while chairing a meeting of MQM-P Rabita Committee to review measures for rain emergency during monsoon season.

Waseem Akhtar had said that the situation of nullahs was worse ahead of monsoon season. He had added that the provincial government had completely rejected the local government’s leadership and the funds for the cleaning of drainage streams and nullahs were being given to deputy commissioners.

Comments

comments