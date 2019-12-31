MQM-P will not consider Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s offer: Haider Abbas Rizvi

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Haider Abbas Rizvi has said on Tuesday that people of Sindh are not happy with performance of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News program Bakhbar Savera, Haider Abbas Rizvi said the Sindh’s ruling party has failed in serving people of the province.

Commenting on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s offer to break alliance with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said the MQM will not consider any such offer nor will think like this way.

He said MQM will not act on someone’s wish and added that the party has made alliance with PTI for welfare of Karachi’s citizens.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s offer

On Monday, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto had invited the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) to join Sindh government.

Addressing media persons after the inauguration of four mega uplift schemes in Karachi, Bilawal had said the PPP will provide MQM equal number of seats and ministries in Sindh as they have in the federal government.

He had said the country’s economy is crippling and inflation is rising to an alarming level.

