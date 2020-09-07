MQM-P shows concerns over appointment of administrators in Sindh

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has raised concerns over appointment of administrators in Sindh including Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to MQM-P, the provincial government of Pakistan People’s Party not consulted them over appointments and termed the appointments on favouritism.

Sindh government has neglected locals in the recent appointments of the administrators and added that this shows alleged biased behaviour of the PPP government.

The MQM-P demanded of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Chief Justice Sindh High Court and other concerned authorities to take notice of the matter.

On Sunday, the government of Sindh had appointed administrators in all districts of the province after the local councils completed their mandated tenure in the province.

The local government bodies in the province had completed their four-year term on August 30th.

Sindh Local Government Department notified an end to the term of local councils in the province.

According to the notification, Ganhwar Leghari has been appointed administrator of District Council Karachi.

Irshad Sodhar has been named administrator District-South, Saleemullah Odho as administrator District-West, Muhammad Ali Shah as administrator District-East and Shaharyar Memon as administrator District Korangi.

Moreover, the deputy commissioners of all districts of Sindh including Hyderabad, Badin, Sujawal, Thatta, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Dadu, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Naushehro Feroz, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Larkana, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur and Jacobabad, have been appointed as administrators of their respective districts.

