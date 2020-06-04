MQM-P leader Faisal Subzwari tests positive for COVID-19

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Coordination Committee member Faisal Sabzwari has tested positive for coronavirus, ARY NEWS reported on Thursday.

In a message posted on micro blogging site-Twitter, the MQM-P leader said that his parents, wife and two daughters have tested positive for the virus previously.

گذشتہ دنوں میرے والدین،زوجہ،2 بیٹیاں کورونا میں مبتلا ہوئے۔

آج میرا کورونا ٹیسٹ بھی مثبت آگیا ہے۔

اہل خانہ میں صرف منجھلی بیٹی اور مدیحہ کے کورونا ٹیسٹ منفی آئے ہیں۔

تمام احباب سے دعا کی درخواست ہے۔

خدارا احتیاط کریں، محفوظ رہیں، کیونکہ ہسپتالوں میں جگہ کا کال ہے#CoronaIsReal — Faisal Subzwari (@faisalsubzwari) June 4, 2020



“Now, I have also tested positive for COVID-19,” said Faisal Subzwari while divulging that his another daughter and second wife Madiha Naqvi have, however, tested negative for it.

He asked the masses to pray for their early recovery. “For God’s sake adopt precautionary measures and save yourself,” he said while warning that the hospitals in the city are unable to accommodate virus patients.

He is not the first MQM-P leader to test positive for the virus as at least two lawmakers of the party have contracted the virus previously.

The party’s provincial lawmaker Mangla Sharma, tested positive for COVID-19 on May 13. The member of provincial assembly (MPA) in Sindh, Mangla Sharma, said in a statement that she and her husband underwent COVID-19 tests due to emergence of some symptoms.

Ms Sharma said they went into isolation at their residence after tested positive for the virus.

Later on May 31, another party lawmaker elected from PS-119, Ali Khurshidi tested positive for the virus. He was advised to go into self-isolation.

Comments

comments