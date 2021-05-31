MQM-P finalises protest campaign against Sindh govt

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday has finalised protest campaign against Sindh’s ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) over alleged unequal and discriminatory distribution of resources, ARY News reported, citing well-informed sources.

In the first phase, MQM-P leadership will run an awareness campaign in Sindh including Karachi and will display banners against the Sindh government over alleged discrimination.

The MQM-P has also fixed banners against the provincial government at rickshaws and other public transport in the city said sources privy to the development.

In the second phase, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan will take out rallies and observe sit-ins outside the Chief Minister House.

The purpose of the campaign is to protest against the alleged nepotism and discrimination against Urdu-speaking Karachiites at the hands of PPP-led Sindh government, MQM-P said.

Last week, Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) had presented in the Sindh Assembly a resolution against fake issuance of provincial domiciles that eat up on the quota of jobs and university admissions designated for the people of Sindh.

