MQM-P, GDA felicitate PM for winning vote of confidence

ISLAMABAD: Coalition partners of the federal government extended their felicitation to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan over securing the vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

Taking the floor, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, congratulating PM Khan, said we reposed our confidence in you on time now you should give confidence to the nation.

He assured PM Imran Khan of their support as a coalition partner and hoped that the promises he made with the nation will be delivered.

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Dr Fehmida Mirza extended her felicitation to PM for securing more votes.

“We will stand firmly united with the government, whenever there is a matter to secure democracy.”

She said that we should jointly work to strengthen the Parliament. Dr Mirza urged the need for reforms in the electoral, judicial and police system of the country.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan successfully won the vote of confidence from the National Assembly by securing 178 votes.

PM Khan had voluntarily announced to take a vote of confidence after Hafeez Sheikh lost his Senate election.

Announcing the results, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said 178 members of the house bestowed their trust over PM Imran Khan.

