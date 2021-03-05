LIVE: PM Imran Khan successfully obtains vote of confidence

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday successfully obtained the vote of confidence from the National Assembly by securing 178 votes, ARY News reported on Saturday.

PM Khan had voluntarily announced to take a vote of confidence after Hafeez Sheikh lost his Senate election.

Announcing the results, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said 178 members of the house bestowed their trust over PM Imran Khan.

The session started with a recitation from the Holy Quran and the national anthem.

The resolution asking for a vote of confidence from the lawmakers in the lower house of the Parliament was presented by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Speaker NA Asad Qaiser read out the resolution and had asked those who want to vote for the resolution to move towards the right side of the Lobby.

Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the session of the National Assembly, while the opposition boycotted the session.

The prime minister was required to get 171 votes, but he secured 178.

Read more: President summons NA session for PM Imran’s vote of confidence

In a bid to win a vote of confidence from the National Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed all the MNAs of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to ensure their timely presence in the House.

In a letter to the PTI’s MNAs as the party chairman, PM Imran had said, “You are required to take part in the voting on a resolution for a vote of confidence in the prime minister as per the direction of the party.”

The prime minister warned that action would be taken against the absentee MNAs under Article 63-A of the Constitution.

Imran Khan second PM in country’s history seeking vote of confidence

Imran Khan is the second Prime Minister in the history of Pakistan who is seeking vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

Prior to PM Khan, Nawaz Sharif had sought a voluntary vote of confidence from the Parliament after his reinstatement was granted by the Supreme Court in 1993.

Comments

comments