Sheikh Rasheed advices opposition to attend NA session

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday said that the opposition should attend today’s session of the National Assembly, ARY News reported.

In his statement, Sheikh Rasheed said that the government has its number and PM will successfully obtain the vote of confidence from the National Assembly today. He said those who voted against Hafeez Sheikh in the Senate poll, should have the courage to come forward.

The minister said that the establishment remained neutral during the Senate polls. Rasheed further said that he has advised PM Imran Khan to give relief to the masses in the upcoming budget.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence in the National Assembly (NA) today.

According to sources, the ruling coalition has 181 votes in the 341 members National Assembly while the opposition alliance has 160 votes. The Prime Minister will have to get 171 votes.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi would table the resolution asking for a vote of confidence from the lawmakers in the lower house of the Parliament.

