ISLAMABAD: Expressing her satisfaction over the first round of dialog s with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P), Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the leadership of their allied party has expressed resolve to support the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government in the Centre, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Dr. Firdous said, “MQM-P is and will remain our ally.” She maintained that the federal government will address the grievances of MQM-P. The special assistant maintained that the elements involved in spreading rumors will face disappointment.

Responding to a question, Dr. Firdous said that Rana Sanaullah is using religion card to prove himself innocent. “Bail does not mean you have been acquitted,” said Dr. Firdous, adding that trial in Sanaullah’s case is yet to take place.

Earlier on January 12, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that led by Planning Minister Asad Umar, a delegation of the federal government would hold a meeting with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders to address their reservations.

Talking to ARY News, she had said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not disappoint the people of Karachi, stressing the port city should be given its due rights. She had maintained the federal government will do justice to the mandate Karachi’s denizens had given to it.

