ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan says led by Planning Minister Asad Umar, a delegation of the federal government will hold a meeting with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders tomorrow to address their reservations.

Talking to ARY News, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan will not disappoint the people of Karachi, stressing the port city should be given its due rights. She maintained the federal government will do justice to the mandate Karachi’s denizens had given to it.

“MQM-P is and will remain our ally,” Ms Awan said, adding the party’s demand that the people of Karachi be given basic rights is a reasonable demand and reflects a vision Prime Minister Khan espouses and a commitment the PTI has made to the people of the metropolis.

The MQM-P being part of the cabinet was evident to the financial crisis facing the country and helped the government in overcoming it, she said, assuring the fruits of the improving national economy will be passed on to the people of Karachi as well.

