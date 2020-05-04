MQM-P supports traders’ demand to resume Karachi business  

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday supported the traders’ demand for resuming business activities in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

Talking to a traders delegation that visited the party headquarters in Bahadurabad today, the MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the traders should provide them with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and get themselves prepare to resume their businesses.

“Lockdown game is now over,” he said adding that the city now has to resume its business.

He said that revival of trade activities in the city was necessary to run national economy smoothly.

Speaking on the occasion, the trader’s leader Atiq Mir said that they would now open their business without caring for any rules. “We have to earn money to feed our children,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh government had allowed to resume business activities in the province with strict conditions attached to it during coronavirus lockdown.

According to a notification issued from the provincial home ministry, the traders have to completely implement the standard operating procedures devised for online shutter down business.

A prior list of the shop owners, staffers and delivery boys working at the business place should be provided to the provincial government while all preventive material including hand gloves, sanitizers be provided to them.

