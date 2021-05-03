MQM-P turns down Fed govt’s offer to get another ministry: sources

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday turned down an offer of another ministry from the federal government, demanding to first fulfil previous promises from the party, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources, the MQM-P was offered another ministry in the federal cabinet by a senior minister in the cabinet.

“He asked MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to send a name of a party lawmaker for the slot of ministry for water resources,” they said adding that the ministry was previously held by Faisal Vawda, who vacated the NQ-249 seat to become Senator.

The party, according to sources, responded that they do not need another ministry as they were unable to bear the political weight of the incumbent ministry.

The MQM-P sources, while confirming the report said that neither Karachiites are getting employment nor their other issues are addressed.

“No employment was given to people of the city when jobs were advertised in KPT,” they said adding that first, the government should resolve public issues, fulfill promises and provide jobs to the youngsters.

“How could we serve the city by taking another ministry when we are unable to do it now,” they said.

