ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The meeting discussed the implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two political parties.

During the meeting, MQM-P demanded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government to immediately fulfill promises made with them [MQM-P] during the formation of the PTI government.

MQM-P demanded the government to establish a university of international level in Hyderabad and timely completion of uplift projects under the Karachi package.

The political party also demanded PTI government to immediately take measures regarding the new census in Sindh particularly Karachi. The MQM-P delegation also asked federal government to provide job opportunities for youth based in Sindh urban districts.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed his minister to immediately fulfill the demands of MQM-Pakistan.

Read: Sindh governor briefs PM Imran on talks with MQM-P

“No stone will be left unturned in implementing an agreement with coalition partner MQM in letter and spirit,” said PM in a meeting.

PM Imran has tasked Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar to oversee matters related to coalition ally (MQM-P).

Members of the delegation included Minister for Information Technology, Syed Aminul Haque, Senator Faisal Sabzwari and Law minister Faroogh Naseem.

Federal ministers Sheikh Rasheed, Asad Umar and Abdul Hafeez Sheikh were also present in the meeting.

Here’s a copy of MoU signed between MQM-P and PTI during the formation of the federal government.

