MQM-P, PML-Q express full confidence in PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Delegations of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) held separation meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a delegation of MQM-P headed by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui met with the prime minister in Islamabad today and expressed their full confidence in him.

During the meeting, the MQM-P reminded the prime minister of his promises and expresses concerns over the sale of government jobs in Sindh, the murder of merit and withdrawal of security from several MQM-P’s leaders. The MQM-P delegation urged the prime minister to finalize the candidate for the Senate chairmanship after consultation with the allied party. PM Imran Khan said that MQM-P is a key allied party of the government and assured the delegation that their grievances will be addressed soon.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) met with PM Imran in the federal capital and assured him of their full support.

The delegation apprised the prime minister that all the PML-Q lawmakers cast their votes in favour of candidates fielded by the PTI in Senate elections. The delegation assured the prime minister that they will cast their votes to the prime minister in the upcoming NA session.

