MQM-P announces protest rally against Sindh govt
KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced to hold a protest demonstration against what it said Sindh government’s biased policies towards the urban population in the province on 15th of June, ARY News reported.
According to a spokesperson of MQM-P, the protest rally will be taken out from Hassan Squire to the Karachi press club on Tuesday. He maintained that MQM-P will also issue a white paper on the biased policies of the provincial government.
Earlier on June 1, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) had asked the federal government to mull over the option of imposing governor’s rule in Sindh.
MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while addressing a press conference in Karachi that day, had said that he wanted to ask the prime minister and the army chief what will happen after the revenue-generating city for the whole country go dependant on others.