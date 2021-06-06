MQM-P announces protest rally against Sindh govt

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced to hold a protest demonstration against what it said Sindh government’s biased policies towards the urban population in the province on 15th of June, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of MQM-P, the protest rally will be taken out from Hassan Squire to the Karachi press club on Tuesday. He maintained that MQM-P will also issue a white paper on the biased policies of the provincial government.

Earlier on June 1, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) had asked the federal government to mull over the option of imposing governor’s rule in Sindh.

Read More: MQM-P asks fed govt to mull over ‘governor’s rule’ option in Sindh

MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while addressing a press conference in Karachi that day, had said that he wanted to ask the prime minister and the army chief what will happen after the revenue-generating city for the whole country go dependant on others.

Dr Siddiqui had said that it would be insulting to demand anything from Sindh’s ruling party Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) as the nation. There was a need to warn the ruling party instead of raising demands before it.

Comments

comments