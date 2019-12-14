MQM-P announces to reconstruct Yadgar-e-Shuhada    

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Saturday announced to reconstruct the Yadgar-e-Shuhada (martyrs’ monument), after it was destroyed by unidentified miscreants in the early hours of Saturday, ARY NEWS reported.

The MQM-P coordination committee led by its convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, leaders Amir Khan, Faisal Subzwari and others reached the martyrs’ monument in Azizabad area of the city to visit the destroyed place.

It is responsibility of the state, government and city administration to find out the culprits involved in it, said the Federal Information Technology Minister Khalid Maqbool while talking to media at the monument.

“We have called for a new province and it could be possible that a depressed and a racist segment of the society could be behind this blatant act,” he said while flanked by other party leaders.

Siddiqui said that the monument was a small place and they should be informed as to who was not happy and considered threatened with it.

MQM-P leader Amir Khan termed destruction of the monument in the wee hours as a miscreant act.

Meanwhile, the law enforcing authorities have claimed to arrest a MQM-L activist for his involvement in the act and was under investigation to find out the intentions of the attack.

