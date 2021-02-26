MQM-P to support PTI’s candidate for technocrat seat: Aminul Haque

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Aminul Haque on Friday said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate for technocrat seat in the upcoming Senate elections, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Aminul Haque said that the PTI, in response, will support the MQM’s candidate for women’s reserved seat in the Senate.

Responding to a question, the federal minister said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani had contacted him three days back. He maintained that Gillani wanted to visit MQM-P office.

Read More: Senate elections: PTI delegation meets MQM-P leaders

Earlier on February 21, a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by the Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had arrived at Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) office to discuss the ongoing political situation in the country.

According to details, both parties had deliberated upon the strategy for the upcoming Senate elections.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Asad Umar had said that they discussed key issues with the MQM, adding that election doesn’t only occur between two candidates but their parties also get involved in it.

Comments

comments