Sindh govt to remove medical superintendent of Mithi’s Civil Hospital

KARACHI: The Sindh authorities have decided to remove medical superintendent (MS) of Civil Hospital in Mithi, the capital city of famine-hit Tharparkar district.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Sindh’s chief secretary to review the situation of Tharparkar district.

The provincial government has decided to remove Civil Hospital’s medical superintendent over negligence in healthcare services.

While addressing the meeting, the provincial chief secretary said that the government will not tolerate any irresponsibility in the provision of health facilities to its citizens.

The participants of the meeting also decided to provide health package to the famine-hit region besides additional postings of 58 doctors.

A committee has been formed which would be headed by Commissioner Mirpur Khas for finalisation of Tharparkar health package.

Read More: Saeed Ghani visits Civil Hospital, NICVD in Tharparkar

Earlier on July 6, Sindh’s Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani had paid visits to Civil Hospital and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Mithi of Tharparkar district.

Saeed Ghani visited different wards of NICVD where he inquired after the health of patients and other facilities of the medical centres in the famine-hit region.

The minister also observed medical faculties of Civil Hospital including neonatal ward and nursery. He also met patients to get information about their difficulties while receiving treatment at the hospital.

During the visit, Ghani issued special directives to the hospital’s administration for enhancing medical facilities for the citizens.

While talking to journalists, Ghani said that the provincial government is following Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s directives for providing qualitative health facilities to its citizens.

He further announced that the provincial authorities have commenced construction work for establishing special units for cardiovascular diseases in all districts of Sindh.

Comments

comments